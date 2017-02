Vogue Eyewear: Neue Kampagne #ShowYourVogue

Pramaor: 2016 Turnover hits 7.7 Million Euro

Agordo, 22 February 2017. Pramaor continues to grow, ever more success for the company based in Agordo in the Province of Belluno, specialising in the production of the Blackfin brand of titanium eyewear, entirely made in Italy. 2016 saw a further increase in turnover reaching 7.7 million euro, up 25 % on the previous year, […]