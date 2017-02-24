Pramaor: 2016 Turnover hits 7.7 Million Euro

Agordo, 22 February 2017. Pramaor continues to grow, ever more success for the company based in Agordo in the Province of Belluno, specialising in the production of the Blackfin brand of titanium eyewear, entirely made in Italy. 2016 saw a further increase in turnover reaching 7.7 million euro, up 25 % on the previous year, led above all by exports, representing 76 % of sales, up 31 % at 6.2 million euro. The Italian market also returned a positive result, up +16 %, reflecting the trend of recent years. With the recent appointment of Marco Paveri as Area Manager for Italy, the goal is for further improvement in the home market.

The absolute leader in overseas markets is Germany, responsible alone for 27 % of our turnover, showing growth of 38 % in 2016. According to a recent study carried out by Euronet Market Research on a representative sample of German opticians, published by Markt Intern, Blackfin is in second place among the highest performing brands in terms of growth in both turnover and number of items sold in the last two months, November-December, of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015.

2017 marks year one of Blackfin Phase Three (III-I), a new chapter in the history of the brand in both cultural and organisational terms in which the product, communications and marketing are ever more closely integrated in an organic process designed to raise the profile of the brand on the global eyewear market.

„The concept behind Phase Three“, explains Nicola Del Din, „goes far beyond a simple investment in communications and marketing. This new stage in our evolution demonstrates our intention to further elevate the culture and organisational model within the company, at all levels and in all areas. With the passion and enthusiasm that has always marked us out and in line with the purity of the Neomadeinitaly ethos, with our respect for the precious heritage of the past and our long-sighted and humane vision of the future, we are hard at work on advanced IT projects, on further training and in-house organisation, on the extension of our sunglass range, on amazing co-marketing plans, on new product lines, on limited-edition, top-of-the-range collections and sophisticated new forms of product-placement. Only our own imagination can limit us. I’m absolutely sure that this new stage in our evolution and mind-set will enable us to turn on a very special spotlight, highlighting a fantastic product – the cornerstone of Phase One -, and on a marvellous, true all-Italian story put together by people united by a clear vision of their future, the focus, together with the product, of Phase Two. I’m so proud of everything we’re doing and how we’re doing it, thanks to a team working in harmony and fully aware of their determining role in this process.“

With an in-house staff of 60 plus 26 direct agents Pramaor sells the Blackfin collection in over 40 countries worldwide, with a particular focus on Europe and North America, both directly or through distributors. As well as Italy, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Denmark, from this year on our eyewear will also be directly marketed in Sweden and the UK.

Quelle: Pramaor

